Where A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs Rank Among NFL’s Top Wide Receiver Duos

The Patriots and Eagles finally made their long-awaited trade involving wide receiver A.J. Brown .

Mere minutes after the clock passed 4:00 p.m. ET on June 1 , the two sides finalized a deal that sends the three-time Pro Bowler from Philadelphia to New England in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a ’27 fifth-round pick.

The move not only reunites Brown with coach Mike Vrabel, whom he played under with the Titans from 2019 to ’21, but also surrounds MVP runner-up Drake Maye with top-tier talent heading into his third NFL season.

On the second day of the league’s legal tampering period, New England made its first move at wide receiver, signing former Packers pass-catcher Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth up to $80 million. The acquisition gives Maye a true three-level threat who’s shown himself to be a solid separator and to have a keen ability to come up in the clutch—as evidenced by his 112.7 passer rating when targeted in 2025 and 19 of his 21 career touchdowns coming in the red zone.

The 6' 2", 205-pound Doubs will now be joined by 6' 1", 226-pound Brown, who brings with him to New England 56 career receiving touchdowns, two second-team All-Pro nods and a Super Bowl LIX championship ring.

Given their experience, play styles and ability to work off each other to help the Patriots’ offense succeed, I put the pairing of Brown and Doubs among the top third of wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Here’s where the duo ranks among the league’s best heading into 2026.

A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs give Patriots a top-seven wide receiver duo in the NFL

Given their experience, play styles and ability to work off each other to help the Patriots’ offense succeed, I put the pairing of Brown and Doubs among the top fifth of wide receiver duos in the NFL.

That said, there are still five that are better.

1. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the top wide receiver duo in the NFL. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Do I really need to expand? Ja’Marr Chase has been among the league’s top wide receivers since being drafted by Cincinnati with the No. 5 pick in 2021, and he’s flanked by Tee Higgins, a former second-round pick who’s a consistent touchdown scorer and—when healthy—is a near-automatic 1,000-yard pass catcher.

2. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys)

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb made quite a splash during their first season together in Dallas. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys paired George Pickens with CeeDee Lamb last offseason via a trade with the Steelers and saw their offense soar, finishing second in passing yards per game (266.3) and seventh in points per game (27.7).

Pickens, who was franchise tagged by Dallas in February , tallied career highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429) and touchdowns (9) in 2025 while earning a second-team All-Pro nod.

Lamb, meanwhile, is a former first-team All-Pro (2023) and five-time Pro Bowler who’s logged five 1,000-plus-yard seasons since being drafted in 2020.

3. Davante Adams, Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)

Matthew Stafford has a two-headed monster to throw to in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua has a legitimate case as the best wide receiver in football after hauling in a league-high 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns last season—a stat line that earned him his first career first-team All-Pro nod.

Lining up next to him on offense? Davante Adams, who at 33 led the NFL with 14 scores in 2025 while helping quarterback Matthew Stafford secure his first career MVP award.

4. Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle (Denver Broncos)

Courtland Sutton will have a new pass-catching partner this season in Jaylen Waddle. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos slid up this list of duos this offseason after acquiring Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins . The 5' 10", 185-pound pass catcher has three 1,000-plus-yard seasons under his belt since being drafted with the No. 6 pick in 2021—including a career year in ’22 that saw him lead the NFL in yards per reception (18.1)—and has amassed 26 career touchdowns.

Waddle will now link up with Courtland Sutton, who has become quarterback Bo Nix’s top target over the past two seasons as they put together consecutive playoff appearances in Denver.

5. DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, pairing him with DK Metcalf. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers have now traded for two 6' 4" wide receivers in consecutive offseasons following the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., who joins DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh for Year 1 of the Mike McCarthy era (and Year 2 of the Aaron Rodgers experiment ).

Pittman Jr. spent his first six NFL seasons with the Colts and remained a consistent presence in their offense. Aside from his injury-shortened rookie season, he’s been a reliable, high-volume target who has eclipsed 1,000 yards twice while scoring 25 touchdowns.

In 2023, Pittman notched career highs in both receptions (109) and yards (1,152). He’ll now join forces with Metcalf to give the Steelers a brilliant one-two punch at wide receiver, even as Metcalf comes off a season where he recorded a career-low 850 yards over 15 games.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated