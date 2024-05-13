Joe Milton III Signs Rookie Contract With New England Patriots
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III has officially inked his rookie contract with the New England Patriots.
Former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 193 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots are retooling their quarterback room after a tough offensive season this past year, and Milton is a long-term project they found worth investing in.
New England also selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick; they view Maye as their long-term answer at that position. Many NFL franchises believe in building quality depth at the most important position in the sport. Milton has all the tools to have a long career in the NFL but needs refinement before seeing the field.
On Monday, he finalized his rookie contract with the Patriots. According to Over The Cap, the four-year deal is worth $4,203,317, and he will receive a $183,316 signing bonus. Milton logged twelve starts during his final season on Rocky Top, throwing for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions.
