Joe Milton III Selects New Jersey Number
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton IIi has taken a new number with the New England Patriots.
The New England Patriots selected Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III with the No. 193 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the second Tennessee signal caller to get drafted under head coach Josh Heupel. Milton will go through minicamps, offseason activities, and training camp to bolster his chance at making the roster, and he'll be performing in a new number during that time.
The Patriots announced all of their rookie jersey numbers on Friday afternoon, and Milton has chosen the No. 19. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster occupies the No. 7, which Milton wore at the University of Tennessee. Outside of a few quarterbacks here and there, league history tells us that quarterbacks generally don't wear No. 19.
Milton wore No. 7 dating back to his high school days; while he'll have to pivot away from that for the time being, many rookies usually go through the summer workouts with an assigned number before getting to change it before the season. We'll see if that's what Milton decides to do come September.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.