Jaylen Wright Represents Miami Dolphins at NFLPA Rookie Premier

Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright represented the Miami Dolphins at the NFLPA Rookie Premier Event.

Jaylen Wright participates in a drill at Tennessee Pro-Day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 27,
Jaylen Wright participates in a drill at Tennessee Pro-Day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 27, / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright is in one of the more interesting situations of any rookie skill player. The Dolphins selected the former Volunteer with the No. 120 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he represented the team during the NFLPA Rookie Premier.

Wright helped revive the Vols' potent rushing attack over the past few years. He logged 1,013 rushing yards and four touchdowns on a staggering 7.4 yards per carry, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. Wright donned three numbers in three seasons at the University of Tennessee, finishing his career with the No. 0. He will once again begin a new football season with a new number; after being selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 120 overall pick, Wright participated in rookie minicamps while wearing the No. 25.

Miami has arguably the fastest offense in the NFL, showcasing an array of speed from the wide receiver positions, the running back room, and even their offensive line, which routinely gets out into open space and blocks second-level defenders. Wright officially ran a 4.38-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showcasing his extensive speed that helped him break off long runs during his tenure with the Vols.

