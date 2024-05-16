Volunteer Country

Kamal Hadden Signs Rookie Contract With Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) before Tennessee's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium
Former Tennessee Volunteers corner Kamal Hadden signed his rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Tennessee corner Kamal Hadden underwent a rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected by them last month. He officially signed his rookie contract with the organization; the four-year deal is valued at $4,158,396, with $138,396 in signing bonuses.

The Kansas City Chiefs recognized his growth during his tenure at the University of Tennessee and selected him with the No. 211 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hadden became Tennessee's third draft pick of the day and their third overall during this year's draft process. He also became the third defensive back selected from Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.

"Tennessee prepared me greatly for the league, sticking with me and helping me grow as a man and helping me grow as a player. They helped me tremendously... just giving me the opportunity to showcase who I am as a player but also as a man." - Kamal Hadden to reporters at the 2024 NFL Combine

