Josh Heupel Speaks With The Media On Returning To Norman, Oklahoma
The Tennessee Vols head coach will be returning to his Alma mater on Saturday as he is set to take on the newly added SEC team in the Oklahoma Sooners. The former Heisman contending QB and current undefeated and top 10 ranked head coach Josh Heupel would take time to talk about this during his pre-Oklahoma presser on Monday.
"It'll be unique,” Heupel said. “I had teammates and friends back there. They hit me up a little bit early. They were starting last week already. It'll be unique going back into that stadium. It's going to be a viewpoint, I'm not sure I've ever spent a day on the opposing sideline inside of that stadium, not even for a scrimmage. So it'll be different, but it's one that I'm really looking forward to. There's so many people that have been a huge part of my journey that I get a chance to go back and hopefully get a chance to say hi to a bunch of them. You know, it starts with teammates. It's coaches that I had. It's a lot of coaches that I coached with. There's a lot of personnel that's still there, guys that I coached, guy that was in my wedding. There's a lot of people back there that I'm familiar with and have a lot of respect for,” the returning star stated in his presser.
This will be the first game in conference play for the Vols this season and they currently sit as 7-point favorites ahead of the college gameday headline game of the week!
