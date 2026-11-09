Kickoff Time for Tennessee Football vs. LSU Has Been Set

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their victory against the Kentucky Wildcats, which was their second win over a team that currently sits inside the top six, as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide just weeks before this standout win.

This has set expectations quite high for the upcoming game between the Vols and the Texas A&M Aggies, although in the back of everyone's mind is the remainder of the season as a whole. While the Vols are already aware of the kickoff time in College Station, they have finally received word on when the Tennessee vs. LSU game will be played inside Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff Time is Set for Tennessee vs. LSU

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball downfield for a touchdown against Kentucky during a college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers and the LSU Tigers are set to play on November 21st, which is the final test for the Vols in the comfort of their home stadium during the regular season, and the game is set for a 3:30 PM EST kickoff. This means that the hope for a night game will not be met.

game time is set



vs LSU

🗓️ November 21

⌚ 3:30pm ET

📺 ABC or ESPN

🏟️ Neyland Stadium pic.twitter.com/KV2l3kIQYQ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 9, 2026

However, this is a game that will be featured on one of the premier TV stations, which will be released later. This game will be on either ESPN or ABC.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This is senior day for the Tennessee football program, but for a former coach, this is a homecoming opportunity in which he looks to be a spoiler yet again. That coach is Lane Kiffin, who is making his first return to Knoxville since defeating the Vols with the Ole Miss Rebels. This is a game that was quite intriguing, but the aftermath of thrown mustard bottles and golf balls is what many will remember this as.

For Tennessee, this is a great opportunity for them to prove that they belong in the college football playoff, as to many, this appears to be the toughest challenge on the schedule, although the last thing that Tennessee needs to do is lose to Texas A&M or Vanderbilt.

This means that the Vols will take their days one step at a time for the remainder of the season with the big picture still being in play.

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