Tennessee Football Set to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host one of the tight end prospects with a ton of potential. There are a ton of guys at the position in the portal, but the Vols have hopes that they will be able to land this prospect as he is set for his visit in Knoxville.

That tight end is Pearce Spurlin. Spurlin is an uber-talented prospect coming out of the Georgia program, who had nothing but time and potential. Now he is entering another season, but this time he will be with a new team after he is finally cleared to play football again after open-heart surgery.

He only recorded catches in the 2023 season, and in that season, he finished with three catches for 60 yards. Spurlin is a major target for some, and that includes the Vols, as he was one of the better tight ends in the country when coming out of high school. Here is an evaluation from 247Sports about the talented prospect.

Pearce Spurlin Evaluation

South Walton WR Pearce Spurlin picks up yards after a reception as the Seahawks hosted the Walton Braves in a county rivalry football game. Sowal Walton Fb | Michael Snyder, The Northwest Florida Daily News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Verified 6-foot-6 216 pound athlete that possesses a 81 inch wingspan and 33 inch arms to go along with excellent athleticism for someone his stature. Exceptional catch radius that he utilizes always to his advantage. Good frame and build to add weight and mass in a well proportioned manner. Also, has very good ball skills where he does an excellent job tracking the ball and running through to make various catches at different catch points including high-pointing 50/50 balls. He is a smooth player that’s very fluid in his movement skills along with good change of direction. Does a good job of releasing off the ball whether he is in the slot or out wide, very good with his feet gaining ground before he releases into his route pattern when he is pressed by the defensive back. Can drop his weight well to get in and out of his breaks without having to throttle down. He has no problem going across that middle and making tough catches in traffic. The multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball where he averages 11 points and 7 rebounds has a high ceiling to continue an upward trajectory. He is not asked to line up in the core and be an in-line blocker so that will be an area of focus once he gets to college. As he gets physically stronger it will only benefit his explosiveness and overall ability."

