The Tennessee Volunteers and a plethora of other SEC teams are set for a massive game this week, as the regular season is nearing its end. One could argue that this is the biggest week of the season thus far, as playoff implications are on the line for nearly half of the SEC teams playing on Saturday.

Ahead of kickoff, Vols on SI predicted the outcome of each game.

Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida

Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall meets wife Ginny during gator walk before an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Florida

• Josh Greer: Florida

• Major Passons: Florida

• Eli Elrod: Florida

Wofford at No. 25 Ole Miss

Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss (6) walks of the field following the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family —Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Okla., Sunday, Nov., 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss

• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

• Josh Greer: Ole Miss

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Kolin Wilson (6) runs the ball against Auburn Tigers safety AnQuon Fegans (3) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State

• Dale Dowden: Mississippi State

• Josh Greer: Mississippi State

• Major Passons: Mississippi State

• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State

Chattanooga at No. 3 Alabama

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) has the ball go off his fingertips in the end zone against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Josh Greer: Alabama

• Major Passons: Alabama

• Eli Elrod: Alabama

Arkansas at No. 5 Texas

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) has the ball go off his fingertips in the end zone against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Texas

• Dale Dowden: Texas

• Josh Greer: Texas

• Major Passons: Texas

• Eli Elrod: Texas

Samford at Auburn

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receivers DeShawn Spencer (9) and Chas Nimrod (5) react after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Auburn

• Dale Dowden: Auburn

• Josh Greer: Auburn

• Major Passons: Auburn

• Eli Elrod: Auburn

Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Brent Venables is pictured in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family —Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Okla., Sunday, Nov., 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M

• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M

• Josh Greer: Oklahoma

• Major Passons: Oklahoma

• Eli Elrod: Oklahoma

No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) and offensive lineman Hank Purvis (52) celebrate defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Georgia

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons (13) hands the ball off to cornerback Cameron Keys (20) during the third quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky

• Dale Dowden: Kentucky

• Josh Greer: Kentucky

• Major Passons: Missouri

• Eli Elrod: Missouri

LSU at No. 9 Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) smiles after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: Tennessee

• Josh Greer: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Tennessee

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

Vols on SI Leaderboard

• Josh Greer: (79-21)

• Major Passons: (78-22)

• Caleb Sisk: (77-23)

• Eli Elrod: (73-27)

• Dale Dowden: (72-28)

VFL Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Dylan Dreiling: (4-1)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: (6-3)

• Zander Sechrist: (4-2)

• Evan Blanco: (5-3)

• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)

• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)

• Omari Thomas: (4-4)

• Trey Lipscomb: (3-5)

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