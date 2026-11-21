SEC Week 13 Football Game Slate Predictions
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The Tennessee Volunteers and a plethora of other SEC teams are set for a massive game this week, as the regular season is nearing its end. One could argue that this is the biggest week of the season thus far, as playoff implications are on the line for nearly half of the SEC teams playing on Saturday.
Ahead of kickoff, Vols on SI predicted the outcome of each game.
Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Florida
• Josh Greer: Florida
• Major Passons: Florida
• Eli Elrod: Florida
Wofford at No. 25 Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi State
• Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State
• Dale Dowden: Mississippi State
• Josh Greer: Mississippi State
• Major Passons: Mississippi State
• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
Chattanooga at No. 3 Alabama
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Josh Greer: Alabama
• Major Passons: Alabama
• Eli Elrod: Alabama
Arkansas at No. 5 Texas
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Texas
• Josh Greer: Texas
• Major Passons: Texas
• Eli Elrod: Texas
Samford at Auburn
• Caleb Sisk: Auburn
• Dale Dowden: Auburn
• Josh Greer: Auburn
• Major Passons: Auburn
• Eli Elrod: Auburn
Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma
• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
• Josh Greer: Oklahoma
• Major Passons: Oklahoma
• Eli Elrod: Oklahoma
No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina
• Caleb Sisk: Georgia
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Josh Greer: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
No. 16 Kentucky at Missouri
• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky
• Dale Dowden: Kentucky
• Josh Greer: Kentucky
• Major Passons: Missouri
• Eli Elrod: Missouri
LSU at No. 9 Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
Vols on SI Leaderboard
• Josh Greer: (79-21)
• Major Passons: (78-22)
• Caleb Sisk: (77-23)
• Eli Elrod: (73-27)
• Dale Dowden: (72-28)
VFL Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Dylan Dreiling: (4-1)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Zander Sechrist: (4-2)
• Evan Blanco: (5-3)
• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)
• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)
• Omari Thomas: (4-4)
• Trey Lipscomb: (3-5)
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_