LOOK: Tennessee Unveils Brand New Neyland Stadium Entertainment District
The Tennessee Volunteers have unveiled their brand new Neyland Stadium entertainment district.
If you ask around college football, many will tell you the Tennessee Volunteers have one of the best gameday experiences in the nation. Packed Neyland Stadium reaches powerful decibel levels, the white and orange checkerboard pattern in the stands and running through the T before kickoff provide one of the most unique experiences in a stadium. But if you thought things couldn't get any better in Knoxville, then take a look at the new entertainment district that is coming near the stadium.
Pictures of the entertainment district that will be right by the stadium were unveiled on social media this week and the plans look absolutely stunning. There will be a 240-room hotel with 60 additional condos, 175,000 square-foot entertainment district, retail with restaurants, a rooftop restaurant, a conference center and a pool and terrace.
This style of venue has become more and more popular in professional sports. Most notably, the Atlanta Braves built 'The Battery' surrounding Truist Park where fans can enjoy great food, great drinks and a fun atmosphere before and after every single baseball game. The same business partners that helped create the battery are involved with this Tennessee project. Businesses also remain open during the offseason as well. Now, it looks like the Volunteers want to create that same style of atmosphere for college football.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.