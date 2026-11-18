The Tennessee Volunteers were recently ranked as the No. 9 team in the country, moving back one spot to the Indiana Hoosiers, who did deserve to move up. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide being over the Vols is still something that is being debated online.

This raised some key points online, including one from Brooks Austin, who questions the college football playoff committee.

Brooks Austin Questions Tennessee and Alabama's Ranking Difference

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"What’s the committee gonna do next week when Tennessee shares all the quality wins as Bama and boxed their a$$ in the head to head? A win over LSU would have Tennessee beating all the teams the committee is giving Bama credit for beating… They gonna leap 6 spots?" Austin questioned.

What’s the committee gonna do next week when Tennessee shares all the quality wins as Bama and boxed their ass in the head to head?



A win over LSU would have Tennessee beating all the teams the committee is giving Bama credit for beating…



They gonna leap 6 spots? — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) November 18, 2026

Austin raises a great point. Alabama's best wins of the season include the Texas A&M Aggies, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks. While the Vols lost to the Gamecocks earlier this season, they have defeated both Texas A&M (on the road), and the Kentucky Wildcats in two games that weren't particularly close. The Vols also defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that wasn't particularly close, yet the Vols trail the Crimson Tide by six spots.

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That doesn't seem very fair, nor does it seem justified. So what happens if or when Tennessee defeats the LSU Tigers? This would be the Crimson Tide's best win that they have over the Vols. A team that Tennessee is underdogs against, yet could very well beat in Neyland Stadium, further pushing their chances even higher to be a College Football Playoff team later this season.

Even then, it seems likely that the Crimson Tide would be ranked higher than the Vols, despite Tennessee being the obviously better team, especially when it comes to head-to-head. It's not like Alabama has one fewer loss than the Vols. Both teams have the same number of losses.

This wouldn't seem reasonable, especially when factoring in the fact that LSU isn't a ranked program at the moment. This puts the committee in a bad light, and Austin was quick to share this point, further proving that this decision is quite questionable.

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