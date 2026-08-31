New Transfer Portal Change Tennessee Football Fans Need to Know

The new college football season has recently gotten underway, with Week 0 as the Tennessee Volunteers will have to wait one more week for their first game of the season. In Week 1, the Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel will host the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium.

And with the new season finally getting underway, there were new rules announced for the 2027 season that will end up going into effect. These rules are not going to be part of the 2026 season that just got started, but with them being in effect for the 2027 season, the Volunteers and Heupel will have to be mindful.

The Volunteers will now have to begin their season in Week 0 in 2027, but this season that will not be the case, as they were not scheduled for Week 0. And the Volunteers actually benefit from some of the new rules that will take effect next season.

The Volunteers Now Know the New Transfer Portal Window

Tennessee wide receiver Ian Duarte (81) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the new rule taking effect next season, the transfer portal additions going from 15 days to 10 days is a quicker turnaround than usual seasons. And Heupel and staff are going to need to identify guys in the portal quicker than usual and be more alert, as this could lead to players committing to other schools quicker, since they are having less time to decide if they want to enter the portal.

But with the guys that the Volunteers picked up in the transfer portal this season, on the offensive side of the ball, multiple names stand out. Some names are Javin Gordon and Ian Duarte. Duarte is a transfer from the Idaho State Bengals and had decent stats last season for them.

Duarte brought in 46 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns and also had six rushing attempts for 17 yards. Duarte figures to factor into the Volunteers' offense with Faizon Brandon throwing to him this season.

Those kinds of statistics at that kind of school are not too bad for a school that is not really ever nationally recognized. As for Gordon, he was a transfer from the Tulane Green Wave and had 128 rushing attempts for 516 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

Gordon also had 13 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown on the receiving end of things. Colleges like Tennessee definitely value a halfback who can rush the ball well and catch passes in the backfield.

The Vols also added some key defensive players through the portal, which. is where the Vols made the most ground. This includes Qua Moss, Dejuan Lane, and Amare Campbell. Multiple transfers are expected to start for the Vols.

The Volunteers did well in the transfer portal this season and now know what they need to do with the portal next season. Heupel will have his staff ready with the new rule change.

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