Former Vols Commit Enters Transfer Portal a Month After Flipping From Tennessee

Tennessee football has been looking to land multiple players in the transfer portal, but they are far from done. The Vols have missed on plenty of targets, but they have landed their fair share of players in the portal thus far. They have a ton of talent set to join them, but there was a new development that hit the headlines late on Monday night.

One of their former commits, who was slated to sign with the Vols in December, has opted to enter the transfer following his decision to flip away from Tennessee and to the Utah Utes. That player is former five-star Salesi Moa. Utah is the same place that his father, Ben, played college ball at, but with the recent changes in the coaching staff, it seems that he is no longer looking to attend. Instead, he is looking at multiple schools with one school in particular in mind.

The former Vols commit is looking to potentially transfer away from the Utes and to the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is a program that has a lot of upside and a program that has quickly become a new brand with the addition of former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. Salesi is likely to be joined by his brother, who is also in the portal, if he were to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan was a top-three finalist even before the addition of Whittingham, so you have to imagine that the Wolverines are the HEAVY favorites.

Here is an evaluation that is provided by Andrew Ivins , covering Moa as a prospect, as Moa can play both wide receiver and DB.

Evaluation From Ivins

-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.

-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.

-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.

-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.

-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.

-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.

-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.

