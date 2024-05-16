Neyland Stadium To Be One of CFB's "Most Advanced Cathedrals"
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the top home-field advantages in college football, and their current renovations will only bolster that advantage.
The selling point of Tennessee's recruiting pitch centers around playing in one of college football's most passionate atmospheres. Neyland Stadium routinely produces sell-out crowds, loud environments, and a great spotlight for young athletes going through their college careers.
Tennessee's athletic department is committed to raising that standard, and their current renovations have them on a strong trajectory. 247Sports ranked the best facilities in college football; after the 2022 season, they checked in at No. 4. Current renovations made them fall to No. 19 this season, but Brad Crawford wrote that after those are complete, Tennessee should see themselves back up with the top programs in America.
"When it opened, Tennessee's Anderson Training Center was a state-of-the-art facility that spanned 145,000 square feet," Crawford wrote. "A couple years later, Tennessee's two-phase, $340 million renovation to Neyland Stadium was completed with several noticeable enhancements to the gameday experience. Down the road, new locker rooms coming to an already impressive space. Check out for what's next. Neyland will soon be one of college football's most advanced cathedrals, and the Vols will be back inside the top 10 for facilities."
