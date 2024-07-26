NFL Draft Analyst Says James Pearce Jr. Would've Been Top Defensive Prospect in 2024 Draft
NFL draft analyst Matt Miller claims that NFL evaluators believe Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. would have been the top defensive prospect in the 2024 NFL draft.
While most of the of the offseason attention around the Tennessee Volunteers has been directed around Nico Iamaleava and him entering his first season as the starter, there's another player deserving of a lot of attention. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has been getting raved about in the NFL world this offseason, and some believe he could play his way into the first overall pick this season. He is coming off of a stellar 2023 season. In fact, it was so good that one NFL draft analyst claimed he would have been the top defensive prospect in the most recent draft class.
ESPN's Matt Miller released an article where he debated the top player at each position for the 2025 NFL draft. For edge rusher, it was between Pearce Jr. and Penn State's Abdul Carter. Miller believes those are the top two prospects out of the edge rusher class right now, but that it is loaded down with talent. However, he believes Pearce Jr. is the top prospect unless Carter can outplay the Volunteer this season.
"On the other hand, Pearce enters the season knowing his position and with scouts very familiar with his game. In the lead up to the 2024 draft, multiple NFL evaluators told me Pearce would have been their top defensive player if he were eligible. Well, now he is, and the 6-foot-5 rush end is a consensus top-five overall prospect coming off a 9.5-sack season in his first year as a starter. Pearce and Carter will see stiff competition from a very good defensive end group -- players such as JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State), Kaimon Rucker (North Carolina), Mykel Williams (Georgia) and Landon Jackson (Arkansas) will be factors -- but the top two spots are firmly locked in right now."
Tennessee will need to lean on Pearce Jr. this season especially if their woes in the secondary continue to occur. The secondary can have some questions as long as you have a pass rush that can get to a quarterback to keep them from hitting the deep shots. Everyone knows he can get after the quarterback, and many are excited to see just how special he will be in 2024 for the Volunteers.
