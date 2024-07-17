Tennessee Defensive Lineman Named Team's X-Factor for 2024 College Football Season
Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason was named the team's X-Factor for the upcoming season according to ESPN.
The Tennessee Volunteers have some big names headlining the football team this season. Wide receivers Bru McCoy and Squirrel White are back for another season, James Pearce Jr. will be leading the way on defense and offensive lineman Cooper Mays elected to return as well. However, there are also always names that people don't mention enough during the offseason, and one major news outlet tabbed a Tennessee player as someone fans need to be on the lookout for.
ESPN released their list of X-Factors for the top 25 teams in college football. Tennessee was 15th on the list and defensive lineman Bryson Eason was the name they selected. Here is what they wrote about Eason:
"The Volunteers figure to have one of the better defensive lines in the SEC in 2024 with James Pearce Jr., Elijah Simmons, Omari Thomas, Omarr Norman-Lott and others coming back. One player that teammates and coaches have raved about since spring practice is senior Eason. The Memphis native arrived at UT as an oversized inside linebacker. He moved to defensive end and kept growing. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner has helped transform Eason into an interior lineman, and Eason had a career-high 27 tackles, 4 quarterback hurries and 5 tackles for loss in 13 games in 2023. Now 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, Garner says Eason is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. He could be more than a complementary player to the Vols' more established pass-rushers. --Schlabach"
Last season, Eason racked up 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He has a lot of experience in college football and that will be a huge asset for the Volunteers this season to have hime upfront on defense.
