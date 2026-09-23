NFL Roundup: How Former Tennessee Vols Played in Week 2 of the NFL

There were many former Tennessee football players who played well in their games during the second week of the games between NFL teams.

Here is a roundup of some of the top performers from the week.

Josh Palmer Was a Star

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer catches a pass and turns to run into the end zone during the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Palmer started the week with a total of 43 yards on Thursday with the Bills against the Detroit Lions, which is something that shouldn't be celebrated; however, the celebration comes with the knowledge that the former Vol also had a touchdown on that play and has become a TD machine with Josh Allen throwing him the ball. He is one of the better wide receivers on the Bills and is becoming a real threat. With that being said, don't be shocked if he gains some more minutes.

Alvin Kamara Made His Return

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) moves with the ball in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvin Kamara made his return to the lineup and was genuinely receiving some carries, as he finished with nine carries but also finished with 15 yards on the night. Not a good performance, and definitely not a performance worth celebrating, as he was the only Tennessee player on the Saints to record a stat. The only other player who could have done that is Cedric Tillman, but Tillman didn't receive a football during the contest.

Theo Jackson Gets Active vs. Former Vol

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) celebrates with safety Theo Jackson (26) during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Theo Jackson played against Darnell Wright and the Bears. He also walked away with a win. He finished the game as one of the better safeties on the field, as he finished with a pass deflection, while also finishing with three tackles, and two solo tackles. Jackson is one of the players who many can expect to rise in production, while others have seemingly been underwhelming.

Derek Barnett Showing He Belongs With His New Team

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass against Cleveland Browns defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek Barnett was the only player on the Cleveland Browns to represent the Tennessee Volunteers, although Dylan Sampson is on the roster but didn't record a stat. Barnett finished the game with two tackles and was also involved in a tackle for a loss, which is something that is cool to see, considering he is now with a new team.

Alontae Taylor Lights Up the Stat Sheet

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) enters the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alontae Taylor was solid with the Tennessee Titans in their dogfight against the Eagles. He finished the game with five solo tackles, which was all five of them. He also finished with two tackles for loss, which goes to show that he is playing behind the line of scrimmage as well. He is becoming more comfortable with the Titans for sure.

Jermod McCoy Remains Making Progress

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jermod McCoy is making progress in the right direction, as he finished his game with one solo tackle while also finishing the game with two tackles in total. He didn't finish with an interception or a pass deflection, but you have to imagine the rookie will get one sooner or later for the Raiders.

Jaylen Wright is Settling In

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) returns a kick in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Wright is settling in for the Miami Dolphins, although he isn't getting much of a shot running the ball. He had two carries for 11 yards and returned three kick returns for an average of around 26 yards. This is something that will continue to be monitored, as he could find himself with a bigger role soon.

Colton Hood and Byron Young Pair for a Solid Vol vs. Vol Contest

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) tackles Los Angeles Rams safety Tanner Ingle (34) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Hood played quite well, as he finished the game with two solo tackles, which made up for 100% of his total tackles, while there were some Vols who played well on the other side of the ball. This includes Byron Young, who had a massive sack in the contest, while Tank McCollugh also played and did well with a tackle on the night.

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