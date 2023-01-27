National Analyst Compares Iamaleava To NFL Star

With final rankings coming out and early enrollees practicing with the programs, it's time to begin to close the chapter on the 2023 class. Tennessee had strong success in this cycle and hopes this influx of talent propels them forward.

Quarterback signee Nico Iamaleava is why fans are so excited about what this class can become. Iamaleava is the No. 1 overall recruit who oozes talent and charisma, and scouts have been clamoring for him since he burst onto the scene.

One analyst recently gave him a lofty comparison. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins compared Iamaleava to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, one of the brightest young NFL stars.

The physical resemblance is uncanny. Both can make any throw required from an enormous frame and typically leave on-lookers in shock, which is how Ivins surmised it.

"Let's first start with the frame. Iamaleava could best be described as an athletic beanpole that's pushing 6-foot-6. Most people are familiar with the post-Oregon Herbert, but there was a time when he wasn't 235 pounds. Iamaleava can rip the ball to all different levels of the field with ease like few other signal callers we have seen in recent years. He also isn't afraid to challenge tight coverage windows as he uses a quick, snappy release to generate tons of velocity, much like Herbert does in the NFL."

