Nico Iamaleava Headlines Heisman Trophy Candidates
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava ranks as the No. 8 Heisman candidate on Draft Kings Sportsbook.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be one of the biggest X-factors in college football next season. The California native has taken control of college football's attention several times before his first season as a full-time starter; his initial commitment showed everyone what head coach Josh Heupel could do at the University of Tennessee. Since then, the NCAA has launched and closed an investigation into Tennessee surrounding his recruitment.
His talent is undeniable; Iamaleava measures in at 6-foot-6 with an impressive arm. He's only made one career start but sits at No. 8 in the Heisman odds, according to Draft Kings Sportsbook. Five SEC quarterbacks rank ahead of Iamaleava on their site, highlighting the immense talent the conference has at that position this season.
Iamaleava earned Cheez-It Citrus Bowl MVP honors after totaling four touchdowns and putting up 35 points in a throttling of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was our first extended look at Iamaleava in orange and white, and the early returns were exciting.
