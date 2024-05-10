EA Sports Releases Deluxe Cover Art for NCAA 25
EA Sports officially released the deluxe cover art for their upcoming revival of the NCAA video game series.
EA Sports is months away from one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent memory. Fans have waited for NCAA 25 for almost two calendar years when speculation that the game would return first arose. We are a few months away from release, and EA teased fans on Friday by releasing the deluxe cover art.
The cover's three centerpieces are Colorado wide receiver/corner Travis Hunter, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Other names featured include Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
EA Sports also launched an online timer counting down the seconds until the full game reveal commences, which will happen at 11:00 AM EST on May 16, 2024. There's plenty to be excited about heading into the upcoming college football season, and NCAA 25 may be at the top of the list.
