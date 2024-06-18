Nico Iamaleava Listed as Heisman Trophy Contender
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been listed as a contender for the Heisman Trophy for the 2024 college football season.
The Tennessee football program is entering a very exciting season and most of that has to do with Nico Iamaleava entering his first season as the starting quarterback. He gave fans a glimpse of what he is capable of against Iowa in the bowl game last season, but now he will be the full-time starter.
Despite it being his first season as the starter, some are expecting a huge season out of Iamaleava. In fact, ON3's Jesse Simonton released an article where he ranked his top-five Heisman Contenders for the upcoming season, and Iamaleava came in at number five. Here is what he wrote about the Tennessee quarterback:
"Iamaleava has started just a single game in his career, yet the Vols’ phenom has Top-10 Heisman Trophy odds because of his unique talent, situation and sky-high expectations. The former 5-star recruit will operate one of the most QB-friendly schemes, and in Johs Heupel's system, Iamaleava should put up monster numbers — as both a passer and runner. Tennessee is considered a fringe CFP contender this fall, but if Iamaleava shines in showcase games against Oklahoma, Alabama or Georgia, then he could be the exact type of candidate (name cache + stats + raw upside) who wins the award on a 9-3 or 10-2 team (think Tim Tebow or Jayden Daniels)."
It may not be fair to expect an appearance in NY from Iamaleava this season, it's reasonable to think he will get there at some point in his career. The former five-star has brought lofty expectations with him to Knoxville and early implications are that he will live up to them.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.