Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top Breakout Candidate
Tennessee Volunteers's quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been listed as a top breakout candidate in college football.
The Tennessee football program will be led by a new name at quarterback this season as Nico Iamaleava is slated to be the team's full-time starter following the 2023 season. The former big-time recruit earned his first start against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl at the end of last season, and he showcased enough of his skill set for people to believe he will have a breakout year in 2024.
CBS Sports released an article ranking second-year quarterbacks and the likelihood of their play taking a leap in the new season. Among the 13 names on the list, it was Tennessee's Iamaleava that was pinned at the top. Here is what the article had to say:
"Iamaleava may have the biggest upside of any quarterback in the country at 6-foot-6, and 205-pounds with superb mobility. Nico got his feet wet last season in blowout wins and started the bowl game for the Vols, where he showed off his dynamic running ability and huge arm, torching a stingy Iowa defensive for three rushing scores and one passing. Under the watchful eye of Josh Heupel, don't be surprised if Iamaleava ends up as one of the best SEC quarterbacks by year's end. He won't leave Knoxville before finding his way to New York City for a Heisman ceremony."
Iamaleava would not be the first Volunteer quarterback under Josh Heupel to receive Heisman love as Hendon Hooker was trending in that direction in 2022 until he suffered a season-ending leg injury late in the season. There is proof that Heupel's offense will put quarterbacks in successful positions, and with a player as talented as Iamaleava, that seems like a likely outcome before his college career is over.
