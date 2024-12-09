Ohio State vs Tennessee Tickets: Wide Spread Prices for First Round Playoffs
A look at the current prices for the Ohio State vs Tennessee college football playoff game.
The college football playoff rankings and seeding have been revealed for the first 12-team playoff and Tennessee got matched up against the Ohio State Buckeyes. That also means that Tennessee will travel to Ohio State for the first-round playoff game.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams since 1996. They played one another in the Citrus Bowl that season and the Volunteers walked away victorious in a 20-14 win led by sophomore quarterback Peyton Manning. The Buckeyes also had Heisman winner Eddie Georgia at running back for that matchup.
This is the first time in program history that Tennessee has made the college football playoff. Ohio State was once viewed as one of the favorites to win the title until they lost to Michigan in the final week of the regular season. The winner of this matchup will play Oregon in the quarterfinal round.
Ohio State vs Tennessee Tickets:
As far as ticket prices go, they are about what you would expect for a college football playoff game. According to Stubhub, the cheapest ticket available is for $291 in section 5 C in one of the corners of the end zone. The most expensive ticket available is listed at $8,972 in section 7 AA in bottom bowl of the stadium. Most tickets though appear to be listed in the $1,000-$2,000 range.
