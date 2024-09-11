Patriots Head Coach and VFL Jerod Mayo Trolls Former NC State QB Jacoby Brissett
Former Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo is in the middle of his first ever season as a head coach in the NFL.
He has already had success this season as his team opened the year with a surprising victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They won 16-10 while Mayo's defense led the way by keeping Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in check, holding him to just 164 yards and no touchdowns.
Mayo's starting quarterback is former NC State QB Jacoby Brissett. He is a seasoned veteran who has played for several NFL teams in his career, including a previous stint with the Patriots. He is now back in Foxborough with another chance to lead the Patriots' offense.
However, after Brissett's Wolfpack lost 51-10 to Mayo's Volunteers last Saturday, Brissett had to make some wardrobe changes during his press conference.
Mayo brought Brissett a Tennessee hoodie during his press conference and made sure he put it on before Mayo left and let him finish his presser. It sounded like everyone in the room was laughing at what Brissett was having to go through.
Brissett can be heard explaining that he has to wear the sweatshirt because NC State lost to Tennessee. He also mentioned Joe Milton, another former Tennessee player, also being involved in the reasoning for him having to wear orange.
Before Brissett played for the Wolfpack, he spent two years as a quarterback for the Florida Gators. It is unclear if Brissett will also have to wear a Tennessee hoodie if the Gators lose to the Vols in October.
