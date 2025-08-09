Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Fans Respond to Cancelling of 'Vols Calls '

Brooks Austin

At center Bob Kesling of \"Vol Calls\"speaks while on the air at Calhoun's on the River in Knoxville, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2019. Kesling has hosted the show for 20 years. Volcalls1023 0027
/ Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vols Calls tradition has come to an end after three decades of radio call in questions for the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Fans have shared their reactions to the decision.

The Tennessee fanbase has a bit of "new" coming their way in the 2025 college football season. There's a new quarterback in Knoxville. It's seemingly a brand new roster. And for the first time in 26 years, there's going to be a new voice of the Vols network with the retirement of Bob Kesling.

Kesling wasn't just the voice of the Vols, he was the host of one of the more beloved traditions for the Vols fans... Vols Calls on Thursday night. A radio show where fans of the Volunteers can call in and ask the head football coach a question about the upcoming game. It was a tradition that began in the late 1980s with head coach Johnny Majors.

Now, according to a report from Knox News, there will be no Vols Calls this season. It's a decision that's led to quite a few reactions from the fanbase.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

