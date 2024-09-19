Paul Finebaum Calls Tennessee Vols Talent Fee Utterly Disgraceful
The Tennessee Volunteers set a little NIL and College Football precedence this week when it was announced they would be adding a "Talent Fee" to their ticket prices for the 2025 season, raising prices upwards of 10%.
This is Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White's way of getting ahead of what most assume will be revenue-sharing models coming to the world of College Football due to the settlement of House v NCAA.
It's certainly a changing world in College Football, and things like don't sit well with some. ESPN's College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum called the move, "Utterly Disgraceful."
"Utterly disgraceful," Finebaum said. "And by the way, they've already raised ticket prices on top of that, these are the people who support the program, the folks of Tennessee who buy tickets, whether they can afford them or not, because they love the Vols and the athletic director there just slap this on as a surcharge. They didn't ask. I mean, they can raise the money independently, but now they are forcing good people who buy tickets and support the program to pay more money so young players can get n, I realize it's a sign of the times. It will probably happen in other places, but it still makes me sick to my stomach."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.