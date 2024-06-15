Volunteer Country

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady Share They Used To Privately Train Together

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning had a famous rivalry with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throughout their careers.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, right, meets with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after a game at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 21, 2010. The Colts lost 31-28.
Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning had many foes throughout an illustrious NFL career that saw him win two Super Bowls. However, his most famous rivalry was with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

The pair squared off seventeen times throughout their long careers, and Brady took eleven of those games. They shared a competitive battle that sparked many conversations over the years, which doesn't often happen in today's modern game. While they wanted nothing more than to take each other out on the field, Manning and Brady shared an off-field friendship that many didn't understand until recently.

Manning appeared at Brady's jersey retirement ceremony with the New England Patriots earlier this week, taking the stage and sharing a special moment with No. 12. They confirmed they used to have private workouts with each other throughout the offseason. Still, they ensured that information would be kept behind closed doors. While it makes sense that two of our generation's greatest quarterbacks trained together to push each other, it surprised many across the sporting community.

