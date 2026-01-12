NFL Fans Loved Tom Brady's Football 101 Lesson During Eagles-49ers Wild-Card Game
Tom Brady's first season in the broadcast booth did not earn rave reviews, but the future Hall of Famer and all-time great seems to have turned a corner in his sophomore outing, especially in the eyes of fans.
For instance, during the 49ers-Eagles game on Sunday, the former Patriots quarterback delighted viewers with a great tutorial on how to throw a football in the wind, a particularly salient anecdote considering the blustery conditions at Lincoln Financial Field that evening.
The online reaction to the how-to was almost entirely positive, especially when juxtaposed against recent analysis from Tony Romo. Romo called the 1 p.m. Jags-Bills game alongside Jim Nantz, and annoyed viewers with his lackluster commentary.
Take a peek at that below:
Of course, though, not everyone had nice things to say. Indeed, there were predictably a few fans who heard the words "Brady" and "wind" and were reminded of a different bit entirely ...
In any event, it would seem Brady is getting an A+ for his performance during wild-card weekend, even if there is about eight minutes of game left to call.