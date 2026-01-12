SI

NFL Fans Loved Tom Brady's Football 101 Lesson During Eagles-49ers Wild-Card Game

Listen up, class.

Brigid Kennedy

Who better to explain the mechanics of a windy football game than Brady?
Tom Brady's first season in the broadcast booth did not earn rave reviews, but the future Hall of Famer and all-time great seems to have turned a corner in his sophomore outing, especially in the eyes of fans.

For instance, during the 49ers-Eagles game on Sunday, the former Patriots quarterback delighted viewers with a great tutorial on how to throw a football in the wind, a particularly salient anecdote considering the blustery conditions at Lincoln Financial Field that evening.

The online reaction to the how-to was almost entirely positive, especially when juxtaposed against recent analysis from Tony Romo. Romo called the 1 p.m. Jags-Bills game alongside Jim Nantz, and annoyed viewers with his lackluster commentary.

Take a peek at that below:

Of course, though, not everyone had nice things to say. Indeed, there were predictably a few fans who heard the words "Brady" and "wind" and were reminded of a different bit entirely ...

In any event, it would seem Brady is getting an A+ for his performance during wild-card weekend, even if there is about eight minutes of game left to call.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

