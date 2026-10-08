Tennessee vs. Arkansas Football's Official Injury Report

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set for one of the more intriguing games on the Tennessee football schedule. This is extra interesting due to the fact that the Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the first games that they will play on the road, as the only game that they played that was a road game was against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

They will now play against the Razorbacks on the road, which is a place that the Vols lost the last time they played there, as they were defeated in the same season that they went to the college football playoffs with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.

This is also a game that the Vols will have some uncharted water in. This is because George MacIntyre, a second-year gunslinger from Brentwood Academy and Franklin, Tennessee, is set to get his first career start at quarterback. This comes following an injury that Faizon Brandon suffered in the game against the Texas Longhorns, and a game in which he was benched for MacIntyre due to complications from the week, as he took the snaps from Brandon for part of the second quarter and the remainder of the game.

This game can be determined by a ton of different factors, but one of the things that fans should be closely watching is the injury report, which is why we are here. The Vols and the Razorbacks had an injury report release, which is expected every day before kickoff. The Vols are a banged-up team, but the Razorbacks have their fair share of key injuries as well.

Here is a full look at the report.

Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Lewis (Out)

• Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

• Joakim Dodson (Out)

• Jadais Richard (Out)

• Ethan Davis (Out)

• Edrees Farooq (Out)

• Jaedon Harmon (Out)

• Kedric Golston (Out)

• Javin Gordon (Questionable)

• Faizon Brandon (Questionable)

Arkansas Razorbacks Official Injury Report

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones (88) celebrates with tight end Maddox Lassiter (47) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Maddox Lassiter (Out)

• Connor Smith (Out)

• J'Lynn Allen (Out)

• Shelton Lewis (Questionable)

• Steven Soles Jr. (Questionable)

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.