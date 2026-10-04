Everything Dejuan Lane, TJ Metcalf, and Tevis Metcalf Said After Tennessee Defeated Auburn

Here's everything Tennessee defensive stars Dejuan Lane, TJ Metcalf, and Tevis Metcalf said to the media following the Vols' 24-14 win over Auburn.

TJ Metcalf on Playing with His Brother Tevis

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) intercepts the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, honestly, like, you know, it get real personal for me just seeing my brother go out there and make plays like that. Um, you know, we've been, you know, doing this thing for our whole lives, and, you know, just get to see him, you know, stay prepared, always, you know, be in his preparation, like, he's gonna go out there and start each and every week, since we've been playing college ball, so, to me, you know, it's nothing new, but, you know, it's just amazing to see him go out there and perform, so I'm super proud of him. Um, so, I mean, it’s on to the next, though."

Tevis Metcalf on Playing with His Brother TJ

Auburn running back Omar Mabson II (29) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (19) during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You know, for me, I'm just happy to be able to have my first career start with my brother. It's amazing to know that he got my back and I got his out there. So I'm just glad that happened. And then with the pick, I mean, it just, it was amazing. My 1st career pick. You know, I'm reading my keys. And then I see it, and I take it. So, I'm just happy to be able to be out there and compete."

Tevis Metcalf on Playing Against Auburn, Being from Near the School

Auburn coach Alex Golesh yells to an official during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it definitely hit different because I know a lot of people on the team. So, I mean, it did hit close to home, being able to compete. And then I was thinking of it as my brother. He popped it when he played against them. So I felt like it was mandatory that I did the same."

TJ Metcalf on Growing Up With Tevis

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) celebrates with teammates after catching an interception during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, we got along, pretty good. We fought, we had our battles, but, like you see, now, we, you know, we get along well."

TJ and Tevis Metcalf on What They Were Most Competitive about Growing Up

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) on the field with firework smoke, during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Everything. Yeah, everything, everything, for sure."

Dejuan Lane on His Interception

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after making a tackle during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, going into the defense, going to the game with a defensive mentality, we want to win a game on defense. So we love games like that. Um, it was getting late, getting to crunch time, and I know we need a big play. And like Tevis said previously, I saw the ball, and I took it. That's what it was."

Dejuan Lane on If Coach Knowles or the Defense Players are the Reason the Defense Wins Games

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wears an “Inge Built” shirt supporting linebackers coach William Inge, before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think Coach Knowles is the, you know, the head of the snake, but, you know, we're the guys in the arena, you know, where the guys with the mentality, where the guys putting pad on pad, blood, sweat, and tears into this. So, uh, you know, it definitely starts with Coach Knowles, but it ends with us."

Dejuan Lane and Tevis Metcalf on What Winning a Game on Defense Means

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) and defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrate after a successful defensive play during a college football game against Auburn on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Lane): "We don't need any points from the offense to win the game. We're gonna win on defense."

(Tevis): "We always say something called defending every blade of grass. So that's kind of how we approach every time that we on the field."

TJ Metcalf on Dejuan Lane’s Performance

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws the ball while pressured by Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You know, this is my dog. You know, we're gonna go to work every time, you know, just seeing him, you know, go out there, you know, do his thing. Um, putting hats on everybody, uh, going out there, create turnovers for the defense. That's huge. That's what we need. And, you know, we're gonna keep moving forward with it, and so I'm just proud of the performance."

TJ and Tevis Metcalf on Facing off Against a Running Quarterback in Byrum Brown

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) is taken down by Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(TJ): "Uh, really, we knew coming into this game we was gonna be facing a running quarterback. Uh, so, uh, the coaches just told us, we got to put our hats on them early. We got to disguise our coverages as best we can. We know that he struggled, uh, reading coverages. So, uh, we just executed a game plan and, uh, you know, did what we had to do."

(Tevis): "And also, with that, when you got a running quarterback like that, our mindset is we want to make him play quarterback."

TJ Metcalf on the Defense Picking Up What the Offense Let Off Today

Tennessee defensive backs, from left, TJ Metcalf (1), Tevis Metcalf (20), and Qua Moss (6) meet with friends and family after beating Kennesaw State in a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, sure, really, it doesn't matter, you know, where you at. If you start or not. If you want to field in this defense, you got to know your assignment. You gotta know your job. You gotta know how important it is to stop the offense. You got know how important it is not to get him an inch. So that's what we take pride in. Um, that's what we, you know, hang our hats on, each and every week. We drill up, you know, in our minds to, you know, go out there and stop the offense, and that's the mentality that we have each and every snap."

Tevis Metcalf on What It Was Like to See the Defense's Changes Work

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles turns after a fan calls out his name on the Vol Walk ahead of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, so I'll do spring, I'll do winter, I'll do, since we've been prepared, I mean, our main thing for us is being able to have our presentation perfect so that the quarterback don't know what we're doing. So I feel like us being able to take pride in that involved him, and make sure that we doing exactly what we, what Coach Knowles has asked of us. I feel like when we do it on the field, it just hit different."

Dejuan Lane on Auburn Going For it on Fourth Down at Their Own 25-Yard Line.

Auburn coach Alex Golesh on the field before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You know, like we said previously, we have a sandwich coach nose. Just give us an inch or a defendant, you know, and that's what we did. It's a mentality, and we showed y'all that we can take those stops and big games like this."

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