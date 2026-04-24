Reporter Backs Up Chris Brazzell Amid Character Questions

The NFL Draft is almost ready to get underway in Pittsburgh, and many players’ dreams will come true.

Tennessee will have a fair number of players drafted, including Chris Brazzell. In the pre-draft process, Brazzell’s stock seemingly skyrocketed, with media personnel like former Heisman winner Robert Griffin, who gave high praise towards the young receiver. More about that can be read here.

However, some people seem to have some concerns about Brazzell. NFL insider Adam Schefter said that an anonymous NFL general manager compared Brazzell to George Pickens. Being compared to a receiver coming off a Pro Bowl season is definitely not a bad thing, but this was more of a backhanded compliment with an underlying message that the general manager thought Brazel had character problems.

Having a report come out just days before being drafted about having bad character is not good for Brazzell. Especially, being projected as a day two pick (second-third round) when this could cause him to slide in the draft and cost him a good amount of money.

Tennessee Insider Backs Up Brazzell

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) goes up for the catch during an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Brazzell’s public perception dropping, one Tennessee Insider put out a statement supporting Brazzell’s character.

That reporter is Volsquest’s Austin Price (who spent a lot of time around the team). Price was on 104.5 The Zone’s Ramon and Williams on Wednesday and had the following statement:

“I don’t know where Schefter got that,” said Price. “I think that’s trash. Listen, Chris Brazzell is a very quiet kid — a reserved kind of kid. I wouldn’t call him a recluse, but at the same time, he’s not going to come up and be like, ‘Hey, man, what’s going on?” He continued, “I’ve never heard anything about any kind of run-in during practice or any kind of run-ins in the locker room. He’s always been described as a very, very, very good kid. Again, he is not the most outgoing guy. So if you pass him in the hallway, he probably isn’t going to speak. It’s just kind of his demeanor and his personality. But he has, from all accounts, been a good teammate through his two years here at Tennessee with no drama and no problems off the field.”

Similar reports have come out about USC’s Makai Lemon, who could be the first receiver taken in this year’s draft.

Last year, former Volunteer James Pearce Jr. also had a similar report come out about him.