Former Tennessee Volunteer Nate Ament is having a typical start to his NBA career. Despite what you see on social media and how people like to make it seem, most rookies take time to adjust. What you look for are signs of them figuring it out as the games progress. That does not mean improvement in just stats, but also understanding of how the game is actually played in the NBA.

Ament is doing just that. With each game that goes by, he looks much more comfortable on the court. This is more impressive when you look at how the Bucks are doing as a team. Sitting at just 1-15, the team clearly is not going to compete at an elite level this season.

This presents two things for rookies. First, it does allow them to get more playing time and to play through their mistakes more. This obviously helps the rookie get accustomed to the league and get a feel for the court. On the other hand, though, it can have some negatives. There could be more defensive attention focused on them, or they could even learn bad habits that need to be corrected later.

Ament seems to be taking in more of the good than the bad in the situation, and that was on display last night when he scored 18 points. This set his career high, and he did it in several ways.

How Nate Ament Scored His Points

Nov 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) looks to pass the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament (15) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ament used his size and versatility to score points in numerous ways. Maybe my favorite play of his the whole night was his first score. It was the easiest, but he did something that many just don't do. He ran the floor to get ahead of the ball handler and past the defense. This allowed him to get an easy layup at the start of the game to get a rhythm, and every young player needs a rhythm. Seeing the ball go through the hoop gives a lot of confidence, even if it is just a layup.

Another thing that was noticeable was the length of his shot. Several times, he was able to get a shot off due to his wingspan. This is an underrated thing many do not consider, but it can make a massive difference. Think back to Ament’s Tennessee days. He consistently used his height to shoot over defenders; this also forces the defense to guard him differently. This exact thing is part of what makes Kevin Durant so unguardable. You can beat him to his spot, but if you do not have the length to match, then the shot is still going up. Ament is benefiting from this also.

The last thing I want to point out is that Ament is getting more comfortable with the physicality. This can be seen in many ways, not just his scoring. His nine rebounds tell some of the story, but I love when he attacks a mismatch on the block. Ament should use his mix of size and agility to punish whoever is on him. Teams should not be able to put a small guard on him. Ament has started to put his back to the basket and punish defenders. He has increased the physicality he brings, and it helps lead to free throws and, as previously mentioned, forces defenses to guard him.

Coming out of Tennessee, it was expected that Ament would take time to fully adjust to the NBA. This is still the case, but the early returns are showing that he is using his playing time to actually learn and improve his game. Ament has a lot of offensive talent; it is not just the points, but how he does it. Last night was his best display yet.

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