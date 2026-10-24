SEC Week 8 Predictions: Featuring Former Tennessee Baseball Pitcher Zander Sechrist
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The SEC is back in action, as the conference continues progressing through the season. Of course, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, which has been the big talk of the week, but there are plenty of good games within the conference this week, as this could be another hectic showing like the conference games prior to this one.
As always, our Vols on SI staff share our weekly predictions, and as always, we bring a guest on the article to share his picks as well. This week we have a good one, as National Championship -winning starting pitcher Zander Sechrist joins us to predict some great football contests.
He follows behind Omari Thomas, a former Tennessee defensive tackle, who played under Josh Heupel just a few seasons ago.
Ahead of the picks, make sure you follow Zander on Instagram, and a big thank you to him for being the guest this week.
No. 18 LSU at Auburn
• Zander Sechrist: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: Auburn
• Eli Elrod: Auburn
• Josh Greer: LSU
• Major Passons: LSU
Oklahoma at Mississippi State
• Zander Sechrist: Mississippi State
• Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma
• Dale Dowden: Oklahoma
• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
• Josh Greer: Oklahoma
• Major Passons: Oklahoma
Texas A&M at No. 13 Alabama
• Zander Sechrist: Alabama
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Eli Elrod: Alabama
• Josh Greer: Alabama
• Major Passons: Alabama
Vanderbilt at No. 12 Kentucky
• Zander Sechrist: Kentucky
• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky
• Dale Dowden: Kentucky
• Eli Elrod: Kentucky
• Josh Greer: Kentucky
• Major Passons: Kentucky
No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas
• Zander Sechrist: Texas
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
• Major Passons: Texas
No. 11 Tennessee at South Carolina
• Zander Sechrist: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
Vols on SI Leaderboard
• Major Passons: (59-14)
• Josh Greer: (59-14)
• Eli Elrod: (57-16)
• Caleb Sisk: (57-16)
• Dale Dowden: (53-20)
Guest Picker Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)
• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)
• Omari Thomas (4-4)
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_