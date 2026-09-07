Send Em In Sunday: Tennessee Football Mailbag Following the Furman Game

Welcome to "Send Em In Sunday," our weekly mailbag that answers your biggest questions, hot takes, and comments.

This week, we dive into your submission following the Vols' win against the Furman Paladins. Take a look.

Note: Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

1. Faizon Brandon's Performance

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Submission: "How do you guys feel FB played?"

Answer: I think he played really well. There wasn't much that he didn't show in this game. He was excellent as a dual-threat, but he was extremely dominant in the passes outside the numbers and in both downfield attempts. He was only sacked once, which also shows great awareness. I believe Brandon was a star and will be a star moving forward.

2. Faizon Brandon vs. George MacIntyre

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Submission: "Am I the only one who believe George MacIntyre played better than Faizon Brandon?"

Answer: Yes, you might be the only one. Listen, MacIntyre was solid; however, he also had a very small sample size. He only threw seven passes, and while he looked good, he didn't do a single thing that Brandon didn't, in my opinion. Excellent work by MacIntyre, but this isn't comparable.

3. Javin Gordon's Stance in the Running Back Room

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) shakes off Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Submission: "I have seen enough. Javin Gordon is the best RB on Tennessee."

Answer: I disagree. I do believe there is room for him to eventually earn this title, but let's not forget who DeSean Bishop is and what Bishop is about. I am still impressed with Bishop, and I believe he will be fine as his workload increases. This running back room is deep.

4. Georgia Tech Is an Easy Win

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) takes the field before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Submission: "Georgia Tech is easy dubs."

Answer: Not so fast, my friend. I do believe that Tennessee is worth favoring in this game, but just because the Yellow Jackets lost against the Buffaloes doesn't mean this is an easy win. This is the first road test for the Vols, against a confident offense and solid coaching. This one will be fun, but let's pump the brakes. Remember, college football is hectic.

5. Favorite Player on the Team

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Submission: "Who is your favorite on the team?"

Answer: I believe that it would be unprofessional for me to name one player as my favorite. Instead, I will name the player I believe will have a breakout on this team. That player is Brayden Rouse. I believe he will be great once he starts receiving some more reps.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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