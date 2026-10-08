Shamurad Umarov's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Shamurad Umarov was not listed on Wednesday’s initial injury report ahead of the matchup. That offers an encouraging sign for an offense preparing to put a young quarterback behind center in Fayetteville. His potential presence matters in two connected areas: protecting MacIntyre and helping Tennessee sustain the running game that carried the offense against Auburn.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Experienced Protection for George MacIntyre

Umarov brings more than seniority. He started 10 games at left guard last season and did not allow a sack across 758 offensive snaps, according to Tennessee’s official player biography. This season, he has also shown positional flexibility.

This Season

Umarov started at left guard against Furman and Georgia Tech before moving to right guard against Kennesaw State. He started on the right side against Texas, then played most of that game at left guard. Against Furman, he logged 49 snaps without allowing a single pressure.

Those details make his availability particularly relevant this week. Having a guard comfortable on either side gives Tennessee options when arranging its interior line.

QB Protection

For MacIntyre, steady protection inside could provide room to step into throws and work through his reads. It could also help limit hurried decisions when Arkansas applies pressure. Umarov cannot solve every protection issue himself. However, his experience gives Tennessee another established player for an assignment that requires all five linemen to work together.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building on Tennessee’s Ground Game

The other benefit is what Umarov could contribute before MacIntyre ever drops back. DeSean Bishop rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee’s 24-14 victory over Auburn. That performance showed how much the ground game can carry when the passing attack is still finding its rhythm. Umarov’s availability would give the Vols another experienced interior blocker as they try to build on that production. Successful early-down runs could create shorter third downs, preserve Josh Heupel’s play-calling options, and keep MacIntyre from repeatedly facing obvious passing situations.

That is where the two storylines meet. A productive rushing attack can ease the quarterback’s workload, while reliable protection gives him a better chance to capitalize when Tennessee throws.MacIntyre will draw much of the attention Saturday. But Umarov’s availability could be an important part of how Tennessee builds the support around him. For a quarterback making his first start on the road, that support matters.

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