Three Tennessee Football Players Fans Should Expect to Have a Big Game vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Vols are starting preparation for their Week 6 game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The dust has settled from their win against the Auburn Tigers, and now everything is focused on the Razorbacks.

In sports, matchups dictate a lot of team success. If a team knows they have an advantage in a certain matchup, they can exploit it. The Vols will be looking for matchups they can exploit against Arkansas. These are three players that should shine for the Vols this Saturday.

WR Mike Matthews

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) carries the ball as Auburn safeties Eric Winters (5) and Champ Anthony (1) try to make the tackle during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to teamrankings.com, the Razorback defense struggles mightily in pass defense. They rank #113 in the nation in opponents' yards per pass. This means that they are susceptible to giving up big plays. This falls perfectly in favor of Mike Matthews' skill set.

Matthews is an excellent deep ball threat and thrives with the ball in his hands as well. Whether he is going for a deep route or trying to turn a short pass into a big gain, this matchup should be well suited for him. This could be the game where the Vols' passing offense starts to turn the corner.

LB Arion Carter

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) reacts after recovering an onside kick against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter has been a tackle machine for the Volunteers this season, and against Arkansas, I expect this to continue. The Razorbacks' offense has been atrocious to start the season, and the matchup fits the Vols' defense splendidly.

Arkansas is susceptible to giving up pressure (more on this later), and this often forces their quarterback to try to improvise. Then they also struggle in the run game, averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt. This means that the linebackers for Tennessee should have a field day, and Carter should finish a lot of plays.

The Whole Defensive Line

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a play against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I said “3 players,” but for this last one, it really is the whole position group. There are several reasons for the Vols' defensive front to have an advantage; this is why it would be difficult to pick just one person.

Arkansas runs a pass on 58.9% of its plays, which is 8th in the nation. This means there will be a lot of opportunities for sacks. Part of the reason they have to pass so much is that their offense has not been productive, and their defense has given up a lot of points. Combine these two things, and Arkansas is trying to catch up most of the game. Then Arkansas lets up a sack 6.7% of the time. Not only are there a lot of opportunities, but there should also be a high conversion rate of pressure to sacks. I have already mentioned the lack of a running game, so the edge rushers can just pin their ears and attack the quarterback with little worry. The Vols' defensive line is one of the best units in the country, and the matchup shows they should have a field day against the Arkansas offense.

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