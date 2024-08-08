Squirrel White Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Squirrel White has been named to one of the most prestigious watchlists in college football.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White has been one of the most consistent Vols under head coach Josh Heupel. The Alabama native has played a significant role in the offense both years he has played in Knoxville, Tennessee. He led the team in receiving yards last season, racking up 67 receptions for 803 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Alongside edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and center Cooper Mays, White is one of the most reliable players on the team. Barring him staying healthy, White will be productive out of the slot and generate big plays downfield for an offense that didn't consistently have that component in 2023 - when they did, it was because they threw the football at No. 10.
While he's yet to be truly recognized among college football's elite receivers, he has the potential to do just that this season. Tennessee should have one of the most explosive passing offenses in the SEC, and if the past two seasons tell us anything, it's that White will be a critical part of that attack. He was named to the Biletnikoff Award watchlist earlier this week, an annual honor given to the best wide receiver in college football.
Ten receivers made the watchlist, signifying the air many think White could be in at the end of the season. He could be one of the most polarizing players in the country, especially if the Vols accomplish some of their team goals on the field this fall and compete for a College Football Playoff berth.
