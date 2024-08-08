Alec Abeln's Next Priority Is Clear - Kendre Harrison
2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison (Reidsville, N.C.) is at the top of the Tennessee Volunteers' wish list for the next recruiting cycle.
Providence Day School tight end Kendre Harrison will have one of the most interesting recruitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The No. 9 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings doubles as a major Power-4 basketball prospect, with dual-sport offers at multiple programs. He measures 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds as a rising high school junior.
Harrison can split out into the slot and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties, play on the perimeter in the red zone, and put his hand in the dirt to block even the biggest front-line defenders. Every program in America has swung here so far, and he narrowed his recruitment to six schools earlier this summer - Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee made the cut.
The Volunteers landed a commitment from Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed on Monday, their second pledge of the 2026 recruiting cycle. Sneed ranks inside the top 200 prospects in his class on three major recruiting sites, and Tennessee wanted to get the Nashville native in the boat early. While adding Sneed is certainly a boost to a position rapidly improving in Knoxville, tight ends coach Alec Ablen isn't done in the 2026 cycle, as he's circled Harrison as his top target.
Abeln went through some growing pains on the recruiting trail after getting promoted ahead of last season. However, he's found his stride recently. Tennessee currently has commitments from Southlake Carroll High School tight end Jack VanDorselaer, Derby High School tight end Da'Saahn Brame, and the aforementioned Sneed. That's not to mention that Abeln landed one of the top players in the portal last cycle, Notre Dame tight end transfer Holden Staes.
The coaching staff has been adamant about reforming the tight end position at the University of Tennessee for the past few years - Harrison is the perfect prospect for any program to revolutionize what one can look like in your offense. His recruitment will stretch through the fall and likely head into official visit season next summer - he'll be playing this fall alongside another major Tennessee target, Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. Harrison is also quite familiar with Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre and Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon, two elite prospects who are committed to Tennessee.
There are several things working for Tennessee in this recruiting battle, but that's true for each of his six finalists. There's plenty of time left for the Vols to make an impression on Harrison, a lot of which will come down to on-field performance and tight end production this fall.
Tennessee's 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Carson Sneed, TE
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.