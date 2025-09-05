Steve Spurrier Compares Tennessee's Joey Aguilar to Former Vol Nico Iamaleava
The Tennessee Volunteers have already wrapped up their very first game of the college football season as they defeated Syracuse on Saturday by way of 45 to 26, and it seemed to be a great game for the Tennessee offense as they were very balanced, and it was their quarterback's very first game in the Tennessee football system. Their QB, Joey Aguilar, did a great job compared to the not-so-great performance by Nico Iamaleava with the UCLA Bruins.
This is something that was talked about often in the off-season and the first week of college football for both teams. One of the former coaches that detailed his opinion of the situation was Steve Spurrier (former Florida and South Carolina head football coach).
Similar to many, Spurrier is on the side of Aguilar's performance in the very first week of the season. Here is what Spurrier had to say on the "Another Dooley Noted Podcast".
What Steve Spurrier Had to Say
"Aguilar at Tennessee. Chris Doering already said he was better than Nico. He was on Saturday. Nico went to UCLA. He had some so-so games at Tennessee, really. But this Aguilar kid seems to be a good teammate and so forth. Anyway, we will see how it plays out when it goes to the coming weeks."
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU