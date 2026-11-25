With a scoring defense that allows 14.2 points per game, No. 5 Tennessee football has a chance to do something it hasn't done in 27 years. If the Volunteers hold Vanderbilt under 30 points Saturday, they will go an entire regular season without an opponent scoring 30 or more points in a game for the first time since 1999. That count includes points allowed on special teams.

Tennessee allowed 30 or more points seven times during the 2025 regular season. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit has kept offenses contained all season. It doesn't lean on one star. Different players have made the key plays from week to week, and the group has taken over games. Tennessee is 9-2 heading into the regular-season finale, and the defense isn't satisfied.

The Vols play with a confidence and drive that fans in Knoxville haven't seen from a Tennessee defense in a long time.

"I would say we don't get satisfied, we get motivated," defensive back Dejuan Lane told the media Tuesday. "Every W we get, we just get more motivated to get more."

That has shown more each week, most recently in the 27-13 win over LSU. The Tigers came in with an offense that had scored 30 or more points seven times this season. Tennessee held them to one touchdown and two field goals, and the touchdown came after LSU took over at the Tennessee 9-yard line. Tennessee's defense has allowed a nation's-best 15 touchdowns all season, 10 of them on the ground.

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) intercepts a pass on Alabama’s final play during aa college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pass defense has been phenomenal. Tennessee has allowed five passing touchdowns this season, matching the 2009 defense. If Vanderbilt doesn't throw a touchdown pass Saturday, the Vols will finish the regular season with their fewest passing touchdowns allowed since that 2009 team. Tennessee's pass rush and coverage haven't given quarterbacks many easy completions.

"They just want to dominate the person in front of them," Lane said of cornerbacks Ty Redmond and Kayin Lee. "And they do that week in, week out. We trust them. They trust themselves. They trust each other. And they're playmakers at the end of the day, and that's what they do."

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Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is all a product of what Coach Knowles has implemented in just his first season in Knoxville. The Broyles Award nominee dials up the perfect recipe for success, and offenses haven’t really figured it out yet, other than a few drives here and there. It looks complex to us, but it just takes every guy doing their job.

“I mean, it's only complicated if you're trying to do more than what you're supposed to do,” Lane said. “So if everybody just does their 1/11, it's pretty player-friendly.”

No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on ESPN with Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) on the call.

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