College Football Expert Predicts Tennessee to be Top 15 Team for Next Three Years
The Tennessee Volunteers have been predicted to be a top-15 team in college football by one notable expert.
While the attention around college football is centered around the upcoming 2024 season, by nature, fans and analysts are always looking ahead as well. Whether it's the top upcoming recruits, big games penciled in for future seasons or potential changes around the game, the future is always taken into consideration. That's the exact mindset one college football analyst took when they predicted the top-15 teams in college football for the next three years.
247 Sports' Josh Pate released his top-15 list on Sunday's episode of Late Kick Live. He utilized a multitude of factors to trim his list to 15 with things such as recruiting, use of the transfer portal and current success. With the requirements, Pate came to the conclusion that Tennessee would be the 12th-best team in college football over the next three years. Here is the rest of the list:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Clemson
- Penn State
This is great news for Tennessee fans as the college football playoff is expanding to 12 teams this season and is expected to expand to even more teams in the near future. So if this prediction does come true, then the Volunteers will be a playoff team over the next few years and get some cracks at the national title.
Tennessee has not yet been a college football playoff team under head coach Josh Heupel, but they have come close. Looking ahead at the 2024 season, there is belief that Tennessee could become one of the 12 teams to make the playoffs even with Nico Iamaleava entering his first season as the full-time starting quarterback.
