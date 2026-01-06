Tennessee Football Misses on Standout RB Target in the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee program has been one of the many programs that has started to look at targets for many different positions, including the running back position, which is one of the positions that they need the most following the departure of two different players who had a huge role this past season.

One of the players who was forced to depart the Vols is Star Thomas. Thomas had no choice but to declare for the NFL draft following the last year of his college eligibility, which was spent in Knoxville after spending some time in the Duke program. The other player that they lost is Peyton Lewis. Lewis was slated to be a co-starter for the Vols, but that wasn't the case as he lost the majority of his reps following some solid performances from DeSean Bishop. Bishop was the starter while Lewis didn't see the field very much. Although Lewis was set to be the No. 2 for the Vols, the Tennessee Volunteers didn't have the luxury of keeping him committed.

Tennessee Loses Out on Cam Cook

Jax State's Cam Cook scores a touchdown during college school football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama November 15, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols have targeted many running backs, but arguably their top running back target is now off the board. Cam Cook ws the nation's leading rusher when it comes to the rushing yards aspect of a football game however he is no longer set to potentially be the next Tennessee running back. Instead he is off to West Virginia to be the running back for the Mountaineers. This is a major loss for what Tennessee is looking for, but unlike the Vols, the Mountaineers can make Cook the main and only guy. Tennessee will have a guy like Bishop being the primary back.

"Has played and started all 13 games in his first year with the Gamecocks…Named Conference USA Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after leading the league in rushing (127.6) and all-purpose (149.6) per game…Two-time CUSA Player of the Week (9/8 and 10/13)…Rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in every regular season Conference USA game…Rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in first CUSA game at home against Liberty (9/6)…Season-high 218 yards rushing on 31 carries with two touchdowns in win at Sam Houston…Found the end zone three times on 18 carries, totaling 117 yards in win over Delaware (10/9)…Became the first Jax State player in 20 years to rush for 100 yards in seven straight games…Has 53 carries for at least 10 yards which leads FBS," the Jacksonville State website stated when discussing his bio.

