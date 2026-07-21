Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Drops Key Quarterback Battle Details

The Tennessee Vols continue to be a team with a quarterback battle, as a starting quarterback has yet to be named. The Vols have been doing a good job keeping things airtight, but recently Josh Heupel discussed some key details.

What Heupel discussed was what he is looking for when it comes to the quarterback battle and what will separate one quarterback from the rest.

Here is what he had to say during SEC Media Days.

Josh Heupel Drops Key QB Battle Details

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I don't think there is just one thing at the quarterback position. That guy's got his hands on football every single play. So you got to learn how to take care, manage the game, learn how not to get you beat, catastrophic plays can make the difference in this league when you play so many one possession games. It comes down to taking care of the football at times. But they also have to play on a competitive edge. They got to be able to distribute the football and get it to your playmakers, get it to them on time, and get it to them accurately where they got a chance to make the play afterwards. But you gotta have complete control and command of what we're doing offensively. You gotta understand protections, you gotta be able to check and adjust, you know, run game, loaded box checks. Those guys are making the decision on every play. So at the end of the day, the guy that will be the guy is the guy that's gonna have complete control of what we're doing and put us in the best position to win football games and score points,' Josh Heupel stated amid a conversation about the quarterback battle.

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