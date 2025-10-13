Tennessee Football DB Jalen McMurray Previews Alabama Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers will have a massive challenge on their hands this weekend when they travel to face Alabama and their team full of explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball.
That is very evident in the passing game for the Crimson Tide with Tennessee native and star quarterback Ty Simpson leading an extremely efficient passing attack and distributing the ball out to his plethora of playmakers, putting him in draft conversations as a potential first-round pick for the NFL.
Simpson is someone that head coach Josh Heupel has been impressed with during this season when studying this week's opponent.
Jalen McMurray Discusses Gameplan for Ty Simpson
The defense will have their hands full with this offense and will need to play disciplined and fundamentally sound, but veteran defensive back Jalen McMurray believes if they do just that, then they can accomplish their goals as a defensive unit under defensive coordinator Tim Banks in this blue-chip rivalry matchup. It will start with limiting Simpson in this high-powered aerial attack.
"He can make every throw on the field, a very talented quarterback with a strong arm and mobile, so we just have to do our job honestly. The plays that we have made this year have been everyone doing their job and the play is just going to come to you, so that's all we got to do, just do our job. Like I said, he is a very talented quarterback and (they have) a very talented team."
McMurray Covers Defense's Ability to Force Turnovers
A large part of the success that the defensive unit has had over the course of this season when it comes to stopping opposing offenses has been producing timely turnovers and putting ends to drives and that was on full display against Arkansas.
That has been a result of a formidable front four when rushing the passer, constantly generating push back and pressure, which allows opportunities for primarily the secondary to make plays on the ball and give it back to their offense.
"I feel like that kind of goes into the personality and the people we have on this team. Everyone at any time can make plays so it is fun being a part of a defense that can make plays, but like I said before, we still have things we need to tighten up on and we are looking to do that."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that veteran defensive back Jalen McMurray said to preview the rivalry matchup with Alabama this weekend.