Tennessee football continues to receive national recognition, and this time, the spotlight belongs to a player who has quietly become one of the Volunteers' most reliable weapons.

On Tuesday, November 17, Tennessee kicker Cooper Ranvier was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2026 Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate placekicker.

For Tennessee fans, the announcement should come as little surprise. Ranvier has been nearly automatic this season, and his performance has placed him among the most accurate kickers in college football.

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a successful field goal during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper Ranvier Is Putting Together a Historic Season

Through Tennessee's first 10 games, Ranvier has connected on an impressive 18 of his 19 field goal attempts, giving him a 94.7 percent success rate.

That percentage leads the Southeastern Conference and currently stands as the best single-season field goal percentage in Tennessee football history.

The previous school record belonged to John Becksvoort, who connected on 12 of 13 attempts for a 92.3 percent success rate in 1993.

Ranvier has also been perfect on extra points, converting all 35 of his attempts this season.

Perhaps even more impressive is his consistency from longer distances. The junior kicker is a perfect 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts between 40 and 49 yards, with a season-long conversion of 49 yards.

For a Tennessee offense that occasionally needs to settle for three points, having that type of reliability is an enormous advantage.

Tennessee kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) prepares to kick a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Record-Setting Performance Against Texas A&M

Ranvier's national recognition comes just days after one of the most impressive performances by a Tennessee kicker in recent memory.

During the Volunteers' 22-7 road victory over Texas A&M on November 14, Ranvier connected on all five of his field goal attempts.

His kicks came from 23, 30, 32, 44, and 27 yards.

The five successful attempts tied Tennessee's single-game school record and marked the first time a Volunteer had accomplished the feat in 26 years.

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Ranvier accounted for 16 (5 field goals and one PAT) of Tennessee's 22 points, outscoring the Aggies by himself.

Not bad for a player whose name typically isn't the first mentioned when discussing Tennessee's offensive success.

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) kicks a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Ranvier Become Tennessee's First Lou Groza Award Winner?

A Lexington, Kentucky, native, Ranvier transferred to Tennessee from Louisville in January 2026 after earning third-team All-ACC honors during the 2025 season.

He is now the seventh Tennessee kicker to be named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist and the second during Josh Heupel's tenure.

Former Volunteer Alex Walls remains the only Tennessee kicker to reach the finalist stage, accomplishing that feat in 2000.

The three finalists for the 2026 award will be announced November 24, with the national winner revealed December 11 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

For Tennessee fans, Ranvier's success is another reminder that championship-caliber football requires more than explosive offenses and talented defenses.

Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing comes down to having someone who can consistently put the football through the uprights.

And right now, few kickers in college football are doing that better than Cooper Ranvier.

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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