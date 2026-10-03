Three More Tennessee Football Players Ruled Out Ahead of Kickoff vs. Auburn
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the more banged-up teams in the country as of recently, and the recent development only makes that statement more true. In fact, the Vols will be without three more key contributors vs. Auburn.
Here is who they will be missing.
Qua Moss - Defensive Back/Punt Returner
Qua Moss was one of the more recent updates, as he is now set to miss the game, which is something Tennessee definitely didn't want. This injury is one that many have been worried about online, as the Vols now have to figure out who they will want to play at nickel, while also having to determine who should be playing as the punt returner. This injury is a big blow following a game in which he finished with a punt return touchdown.
Javin Gordon - Running Back
Javin Gordon is set to miss his third game straight, which is bad news for this Tennessee rushing attack, which could have used him in all three games. This is a big blow for the Vols, as he has served as the No. 2 option in his time on the field, trailing behind DeSean Bishop only. He was questionable ahead of the day, but the Vols have officially ruled him out ahead of the game. This isn't the news fans were hopeful for, and his injury adds to the pile of players, which is only hurting the Vols even more.
Sham Umarov - Offensive Guard
It was known that the Vols were without Wendell Moe Jr., as he has torn his ACL. Now they will be without Shamurad Umarov on the other side of the line, meaning that both of their starting guards is done for today. This is arguably the biggest blow for the Vols, as the line has already struggled enough with these guys, let alone without them.
The Vols will have a tough task ahead of them, but nothing they can't bypass.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_