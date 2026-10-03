Three More Tennessee Football Players Ruled Out Ahead of Kickoff vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the more banged-up teams in the country as of recently, and the recent development only makes that statement more true. In fact, the Vols will be without three more key contributors vs. Auburn.

Here is who they will be missing.

Qua Moss - Defensive Back/Punt Returner

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) returns a punt for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Qua Moss was one of the more recent updates, as he is now set to miss the game, which is something Tennessee definitely didn't want. This injury is one that many have been worried about online, as the Vols now have to figure out who they will want to play at nickel, while also having to determine who should be playing as the punt returner. This injury is a big blow following a game in which he finished with a punt return touchdown.

Javin Gordon - Running Back

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) spins out of tackle attempts by Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) and Furman safety Aaron Davis (14) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Javin Gordon is set to miss his third game straight, which is bad news for this Tennessee rushing attack, which could have used him in all three games. This is a big blow for the Vols, as he has served as the No. 2 option in his time on the field, trailing behind DeSean Bishop only. He was questionable ahead of the day, but the Vols have officially ruled him out ahead of the game. This isn't the news fans were hopeful for, and his injury adds to the pile of players, which is only hurting the Vols even more.

Sham Umarov - Offensive Guard

Tennessee offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov (74) yells in celebration after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was known that the Vols were without Wendell Moe Jr., as he has torn his ACL. Now they will be without Shamurad Umarov on the other side of the line, meaning that both of their starting guards is done for today. This is arguably the biggest blow for the Vols, as the line has already struggled enough with these guys, let alone without them.

The Vols will have a tough task ahead of them, but nothing they can't bypass.

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