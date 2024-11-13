Tennessee Football is Preparing to Face 'Typical Georgia Defense'
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel knows what challenge his Volunteers are facing when they take on Georgia on Saturday.
Ahead of Saturday’s SEC showdown between the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shared his thoughts during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on what makes Georgia’s defense so tough to face. His remarks highlight both his respect for the Bulldogs’ defensive strength and his awareness of how their approach has evolved over recent seasons.
“I think a couple years ago, they were really rare and unique,” Heupel said. “And I say that just meaning how much they were splitting their reps, really on their entire defense.”
During its championship runs in 2021-2022, Georgia was known for regularly rotating fresh players across their defensive lineup, creating depth that allowed them to stay relentless through four quarters. However, Heupel noticed that this season, there’s been a slight shift in that philosophy.
“It’s tilted a little bit more, where you know a guy at a position is playing a little bit more than maybe what they were doing a couple of years ago," Heupel said. "But you put on the tape of Georgia defensively and their front looks like a Georgia front always looks like. They move like they always move. Their linebackers are athletic, big, physical, and they got elite athletes on the back end. What you see on the video is a typical Georgia defense.”
For Tennessee, finding ways to break through this “typical Georgia defense” will be no easy task. If the Vols cannot find early success against the Bulldogs' defense, it could be a long day in Athens.
Other Tennessee News:
- College Football Playoff Rankings Released: Did the Tennessee Volunteers Move?
- Nico Iamaleava's Status For Georgia Matchup is 'Undetermined'
- Kirby Smart Says Georgia Is Not Treating Tennessee Like a Playoff Game
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports