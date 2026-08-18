Tennessee Football Lands New Transfer Portal Addition Following Massive Rule Change

The Tennessee Volunteers made a game-changing move and have officially added to their upcoming season from a roster standpoint.

On Tuesday, Tennessee had the opportunity to add to its defensive back room, and that is exactly what it did, as it made a move in the transfer portal and added Monty Hunt. Hunt is a defensive back who has been out of college but now has the opportunity to play for the Vols.

This is due to the recent ruling that allows a fifth-year senior to play for the Vols and gives former players a chance to commit and play for schools in college. One of the players who qualifies is Monty Hunt, who previously played for the Tennessee Tech football program. The talented player is someone who was a high school prospect who was in the class of 2022.

While this will help the Tennessee Volunteers, some believe that this is morally wrong, which is something that has steered major colleges away from adding players such as Hunt due to the sudden change in the rules. However, the help from this is coming at a solid time following two recent injuries within the defensive back room.

The two injuries that have occurred recently are both season-ending, as the Tennessee Volunteers will now be without Edrees Farooq, who is a safety, along with Jadais Richard, who is a cornerback. Both players were expected to play a massive role in the defense, leaving less depth within the position. This addition will help the Vols tremendously.

Monty Hunt's Role on the Defense

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering this move comes at a critical time for the upcoming season. It is safe to say that he won't likely find a starting role or even a key rotational role within the defensive back room early on. Instead, he will likely be someone who plays on special teams or plays when it comes to blowout contests, so he can become more equipped with the new Jim Knowles defensive scheme.

Hunt announced that he had been in the transfer portal since January on a pending waiver earlier this month, and the status of his availability remains unknown at this time; however, this is something that is expected to be released soon.

If he becomes available, which is currently expected due to the new ruling, he will be a player who finds his way into a defensive back room that is growing and in desperate need of veteran bodies, which is exactly what he is.