Tennessee Football LB Arion Carter Speaks on Win Over Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers went to The Swamp as a 7-3, 3-3 prepared to battle with the Florida Gators.
After a 60-minute contest, the Vols would leave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious, moving the season records to 8-3, 4-3.
This win does a lot for the overall program. Despite any narratives that may be spun, if anything this game helps remove the mental block for the Volunteers program.
This was the first Tennessee win in Gainesville since 2003.
Using 2003 as the measuring stick so to speak, the Vols are 6-17 against Florida and that is with counting 2003.
Surreal Halftime Score
"Uh, I would say no, just because of the work that we put in and we, um, we're looking, going forward into this game about um, going in and just simply doing our job, playing fast and playing collective football. Offense, defense, and special teams, so, you know, going into halftime it really wasn't a surprise to us. It was now, you know, um, don't let up. Put on more steam and you got to go and attack this second half like no other, so we can go finish," Carter detailed.
Junior linebacker Arion Carter is familiar with just how important this game is, as the defender is an in-state product. Growing up in Tennessee, it doesn't take long to realize the hatred between the two.
Carter would take questions after the long-awaited win.
Impact of Win as an In-State Kid
"Yeah, you know, um just being here over the few years, um just being around it, being in the game and just seeing the atmosphere, being at home and being away. Second time being here (Florida), just the fans and it just means more, you know. Being in the SEC and in these two big SEC rivalry schools, you know, two blue bloods as you would call them. Just seeing that the history of what happened prior, you know, going into this game, it gave us a little bit more of an edge, you know, to go out there and prove we can change history," Carter said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that linebacker Arion Carter had to say after beating Florida in The Swamp.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media