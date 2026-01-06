Tennessee Football Misses on Key Offensive Lineman Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have been battling some adversity when it comes to the transfer portal, as they have already lost plenty of their players to the portal, and they have failed to land some of the top targets on their board at many different positions. While they have had some success landing two up their top targets, they have missed on more players than they have landed, as they just recently missed on one of their top offensive lineman targets. This comes just hours after their first offensive addition from the portal, who is Ory Williams (plays the same position as O'Neal but at LSU).

The player that they missed on is Anwar O'Neal. O'Neal is a Delaware offensive tackle who was very solid in the 2025 season, but has been accomplished for many years, as he was looking for a more accomplished team to go attend. That way, he can get his name out there more ahead of his future NFL Draft decision. He visited multiple different schools, but he has officially made his decision, and it's not to join the Tennessee football team; instead, he will be joining the Louisville Cardinals.

O'Neal is a miss for this staff, but not as big of a mess now that they have landed one of the offensive tackles on their board. However, they will need to land another prospect at a minimum. O'Neal has the chance to be really good for the Cardinals, as they have landed someone I would label as "underrated."

O'Neal is an accomplished offensive lineman who accomplished even more things before he hit his full stride in the year 2025. Take a look at his accomplishments before his best season yet, according to Delaware's football website .

Anwar O'Neal Bio

The Delaware Blue Hens are lead onto the field by Mysonne Pollard (with US flag), head coach Ryan Carty (in white) and Anwar O'neal (with Delaware state flag) before Delaware's 44-41 overtime win against UConn at Delaware Stadium, Sept. 13, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HONORS AND AWARDS

2024 All-CAA Honorable Mention (OL) selection



2024 SEASON

All-CAA Honorable Mention (OL) selection

Appeared and started in all 11 games

Offensive line allowed 17 sacks for the season

Helped spearhead a rushing attack that averaged 184.3 rush yards/game



2023 SEASON

Appeared in two games

Made collegiate debut against Saint Francis (9/16)

"Three-year starter at Middletown High School, serving as a team captain as a senior … Named first team all-conference and second team all-state as a junior … Earned academic all-conference honors in 2021 … Helped lead Middletown to a state championship in 2021 … In the classroom, was a high honor roll student."

